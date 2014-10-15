Bringing The World Home To You

Get To Know The Finalists For The 2014 National Book Award

By NPR Staff
Published October 15, 2014 at 8:40 AM EDT
National Book Awards

The National Book Awards shortlists — for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature — were announced October 15 onMorning Editionby Mitchell Kaplan, co-founder of Miami Book Fair International and former president of the American Booksellers Association. On November 18, finalists for the National Book Awards read from their nominated works at The New School in New York City. The National Book Foundation will announce the winners Wednesday night. Read more about each of the finalists — and hear the authors read from their works — below.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Poetry

Young People's Literature

