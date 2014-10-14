An End to Flight Restrictions In Dallas

Today is the first day that Dallas airline and aviation officials will not have to contend with the federal law known as the Wright amendment.

For 35 years, the law restricted flights out of Dallas’ Love Field Airport, as a way to protect a fledgling Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

But it was allowed to expire yesterday, after a compromise reached by Southwest, American Airlines, the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Jason Bellini from the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on the change.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

