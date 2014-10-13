Bringing The World Home To You

How Much Damage Can A 6-Year-Old Boy Do Over 10 Years?

Published October 13, 2014 at 7:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Raising kids is expensive, especially if your kid is a spiky-haired rapscallion who runs around with a tiger sidekick named Hobbes. An analysis from a satirical website has added up the costs in property damage if Calvin of the comic strip "Calvin And Hobbes" was your kid. In total, Calvin caused nearly $16,000 worth of damage over 10 years.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Really, that's it?

MARTIN: No estimates on how many related trips to the emergency room. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

