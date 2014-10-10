Bringing The World Home To You

'You Can't Be This Furry' And Other Life Lessons From Gary Shteyngart

Fresh Air
Published October 10, 2014 at 2:06 PM EDT

In Little Failure, the novelist recounts his emigration from the USSR to the U.S. when he was 7. For the first few years, he says, he would sit alone in the school cafeteria, talking to himself in Russian "in this gigantic fur hat and fur coat." It wasn't long before a teacher advised, "Children won't play with you if you have that much fur on."

Originally aired Jan. 7, 2014.

