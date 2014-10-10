Bringing The World Home To You

Scientific Memorabilia Up For Auction Later This Month

Published October 10, 2014 at 7:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago in New York, somebody burglarized my apartment, and that is why I no longer own an Atari computer with a TV screen as a monitor. Apparently if I still had it, it could have been valuable. An auction is selling scientific memorabilia, including an old Apple 1 computer. It's expected to go for more than $300,000. That same auction features other scientific treasures, such as a letter by Charles Darwin on the sex life of barnacles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

