On Stage: Festival Seeks To Pass The Torch In Tango

This week, we go to New York City, where the Shall We Tango Festival is underway.

Polly Ferman, who is a touring pianist, created the festival.

She also created and directs the all-female tango group Glamour Tango.

Ferman joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the festival, which she says is partly about connecting with a new generation of tango lovers who can carry on the style.

