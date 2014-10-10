Bringing The World Home To You

On Stage: Festival Seeks To Pass The Torch In Tango

Published October 10, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
A couple performing the Argentine tango at the Mesa Arts Center.(Garry Wilmore/Flickr)
On Friday we go “On Stage,” our look at what’s happening on the boards across the country.

This week, we go to New York City, where the Shall We Tango Festival is underway.

Polly Ferman, who is a touring pianist, created the festival.

She also created and directs the all-female tango group Glamour Tango.

Ferman joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the festival, which she says is partly about connecting with a new generation of tango lovers who can carry on the style.

[Youtube]

Guest

