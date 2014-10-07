Explaining The Science Behind The Nobel Prize In Physics

Three scientists won this year’s Nobel prize in physics for work which led to the creation of LED light. Their breakthrough was in creating blue LEDs. Other researchers had produced red and green LEDS, but you need all three colors to make the bright white light emitted from LED light bulbs.

Two of the scientists are in Japan one is American Shuji Nakamura at the University of California Santa Barbara.

The Nobel committee cited the three scientists for triggering a fundamental transformation of lighting technology, saying that it can improve life especially for poor people around the world who do not have access to electricity.

Brian Greene professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University spoke with Here & Now‘s Sacha Pfeiffer to explain the science behind LED lighting.

Guest

Brian Greene, professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University. He’s also the co-founder of the World Science Festival. He tweets @bgreene.

