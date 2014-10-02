Bringing The World Home To You

How Moods Affect Our Decisions

Published October 2, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Research suggests that your mood has an outsized effect on your decisions. Researchers found more negative restaurant reviews were written on rainy days. (seanbjack/Flickr )
Research suggests that your mood has an outsized effect on your decisions. Researchers found more negative restaurant reviews were written on rainy days. (seanbjack/Flickr )

New research finds that our moods have an outsized impact on the decisions we make — shaping everything from the reviews we write on Yelp! to how much we procrastinate.

For example, Georgia Tech and Yahoo Labs researchers recently found that the best restaurant reviews are written on sunny days and the worst reviews on rainy days

Or as The Atlatnic’sDerek Thompson puts it: “In short: Yelp reviews are accidental weather reports.”

Thompson joins Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson to look at how our moods shape our decisions, and what that means for businesses’ bottom lines.

