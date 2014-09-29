Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swedish Scientists Sneak Dylan Lyrics Into Published Papers

Published September 29, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Audie Cornish with some evidence that science, it's a-changin'. A group of five Swedish scientists have fessed up to having a long-standing wager over Bob Dylan. Whoever can get the most Dylan quotes into articles they publish before they retire gets treated to lunch. It began 17 years ago when two of the scientists wrote an article about intestinal gas and named it "Nitric Oxide And Inflammation: The Answer Is Blowing In The Wind." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition