After Nearly Three Decades, A Royals Welcome To The Playoffs

ARUN RATH, HOST:

In case you missed it, last night baseball history was made. Michael Taylor, from the Chicago White Sox, hits a pop-fly in foul territory.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL GAME)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Popped up.

RATH: Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez rips off his facemask, positions himself and catches the ball for the final out.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL GAME)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: What a team. What a season. What a relief.

RATH: The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1. The Royals are headed to the playoffs. The last time they were in the playoffs, the Royals won the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

(SOUNDBITE OF BASEBALL GAME)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: To Motley for the title.

(CHEERING AND FIREWORKS)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: The Kansas City Royals are the 1985 World Champions.

RATH: That was almost 30 years ago. To put that in perspective, Ronald Reagan was president, "Larry King Live" debuted on CNN and topping the charts, "Careless Whisper" by Wham. That was George Michael and that other guy. That 29-year playoff drought for the Kansas City Royals, the longest in the history of any major North American league, is finally over.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CARELESS WHISPER")

WHAM: (Singing) I feel so unsure as I take your hand and lead you to the dance floor. As the music dies, something in your eyes... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.