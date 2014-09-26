Slot Machine Win Helps Man Avoid Prison

Bringing The World Home To You

Published September 26, 2014 at 7:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with news of a very lucky, unlucky man. The man was playing a slot machine in Berlin. Police were carrying out routine checks of customers, and they found there was an outstanding warrant for the man's arrest. For a previous altercation with police he had to pay a €710 fine or go to jail. He did not have the cash. But just as they were arresting him, he made one last try at the slot machine, and he won enough money to pay his fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition