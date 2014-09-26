Bringing The World Home To You

Dean Of Boston Sports Journalism Celebrates 42 Years On The Job

Published September 26, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT

One of the most-beloved sportscasters you’ve probably never heard of is Jonny Miller.

He’s covered professional sports in Boston for 42 years for CBS powerhouse, WBZ Radio.

He’s called the Helen Thomas of the local sports press corps, because he always gets to ask the first questions.

And he’s earned the respect of players and sports writers, because he does it all, while living with cerebral palsy.

Here & Now’s Robin Young profiles Miller and his long career.

Jonny Miller at Fenway Park (Robin Young)
Jonny Miller at Fenway Park (Robin Young)
Jonny Miller walking inside Fenway Park (Robin Young)
Jonny Miller walking inside Fenway Park (Robin Young)
Jonny Miller is surrounded by a scrum of media as he interview Red Sox player Shane Victorino. (Robin Young)
Jonny Miller is surrounded by a scrum of media as he interview Red Sox player Shane Victorino. (Robin Young)