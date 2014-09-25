Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Robot Spacecraft Strike Up Martian Friendship

Published September 25, 2014 at 6:37 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish bringing you news of a budding Martian friendship between robot spacecraft. Days before India's space program announced that its Mars Orbiter Mission had successfully reached its destination, a fellow Mars explorer, NASA's Curiosity rover, tweeted that it was rolling out the red carpet on the red planet for the newest Mars orbiter. After its arrival yesterday, the Mars orbiter responded, Howdy, Mars Curiosity. Keep in touch. I'll be around.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition