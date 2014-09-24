Bringing The World Home To You

Rural English Family Uses Doorbell To Find Lost Dog

Published September 24, 2014 at 7:40 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Henry's owners describe their dog as an adventurous border terrier, which is why they weren't too surprised when one day he disappeared from their home in rural England. Problem was he didn't come back for days. They looked high and low without luck until inspiration hit. They took the doorbell from their house and started ringing it down rabbit holes in nearby fields. Sure enough, from deep underground, Henry started barking in response, saved by the Bell. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

