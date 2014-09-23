Bringing The World Home To You

Starbucks Tests Drink That Tastes Like Stout Beer

Published September 23, 2014 at 6:57 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish. Coffee snobs, cover your ears. Starbucks is testing a drink that tastes like a stout beer. It's called the Dark Barrel Latte. It's topped with whipped cream and a dark caramel sauce, but contains no actual alcohol. The beer flavored coffee's only available in a few places, but some customers have already tweeted, saying it does taste like a morning cup of Guinness Irish Stout. Though one noted beer tasting coffee? - Two rights can make a wrong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

