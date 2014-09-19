Traveling Videogame Museum Gets Permanent Home

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. At last, there will be a place to once again play Pac-Man. Frisco, Texas approved funds for the National Videogame Museum. It's a traveling collection that now gets a permanent home. The Dallas Morning News reports visitors will be able to build their own versions of Pong, a big game in the '70s. You can even visit an arcade filled with machines from the '80s - provided, of course, you are willing to put down the games you've been playing right now. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.