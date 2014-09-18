Robots On The Dairy Farm

In a bygone era, if you wanted milk from a cow, you had to get it by hand.

Then came machines that a farmer would attach to a cow’s udder to pump out the milk.

These days, on more and more farms, robots are doing that chore, resulting in lower labor costs, increased yields, and better knowledge for farmers about the health and productivity of their herds.

From the Here & Now Contributor’s Network, Vermont Public Radio’s Charlotte Albright has the report.

