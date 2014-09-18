Dog From Philadelphia Ends Up In Oregon Shelter

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If dogs could talk, Gidget would have a story. Someone spotted the Jack Russell Terrier in Portland, Oregon, and brought her to a shelter. She was wearing a microchip, so the shelter was able to learn Gidget is from near Philadelphia. Nobody knows how the dog made it 3,000 miles. But if you ever picked up a short and mysterious hitchhiker, you now know the end of the story.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Actually, Steve, you know the end of the tale.

INSKEEP: That's the tale of the tail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.