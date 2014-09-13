Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Great Britain do, finally, to convince Scotland to stay? Moshe Kasher.

MOSHE KASHER: They're going to give a 21-bagpipe-salute version of Chicago's "If You Leave Me Now."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: They'll give Scotland all the crown jewels and promise a date night once a week.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: The royal family will put on a "Braveheart" reenactment festival at Buckingham Palace.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian, Roxanne and Moshe. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week in Seattle, Washington.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.