Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

CIA Ups Estimate Of Islamic State Fighters In Iraq And Syria

Published September 12, 2014 at 5:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's recall the size of the enemy the United States wants to confront. There are conflicting estimates of how many troops ISIS can field. No estimate depicts the group as especially large. In the past, the CIA estimated the group included about 10,000 militants. Its success capturing territory inside Iraq and Syria and then the propaganda advance of declaring a caliphate has attracted new recruits. The new CIA estimate is not so precise, but it's a lot bigger - 20,000 to 31,000 fighters. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition