Sometimes Suspects Make It Too Easy For Authorities

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of people who are their own worst enemy. A Boston gang member was sentenced to prison for gun possession. As a convicted felon, he wasn't supposed to have weapons. It was hard to deny he had them after he posted photos of himself with guns on Twitter. Then there's the Florida man who allegedly tried to steal a bag of jewelry from a home and fell asleep before leaving. He continued sleeping as police arrived and took pictures of him lying there.