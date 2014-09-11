Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fifth Graders' Onion Crop Is Missing, Apparently Stolen

Published September 11, 2014 at 5:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with an appeal to return the onions. A fifth grade class in Maine learned about gardening; they planted 100 onions back in June. They were planning a harvest this month. They meant to give half to the school cafeteria and donate the rest to a homeless shelter. But when they returned to school the onions were gone, apparently stolen.

If the thief is listening, here's a warning to give them back because if you don't, they will make you cry.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition