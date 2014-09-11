Fifth Graders' Onion Crop Is Missing, Apparently Stolen

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with an appeal to return the onions. A fifth grade class in Maine learned about gardening; they planted 100 onions back in June. They were planning a harvest this month. They meant to give half to the school cafeteria and donate the rest to a homeless shelter. But when they returned to school the onions were gone, apparently stolen.

If the thief is listening, here's a warning to give them back because if you don't, they will make you cry.

