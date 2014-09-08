U.S. Open Men's Final Is Battle of Unknowns

The men’s US Open final will pit two relative unknowns against each other: 14th seeded Marin Cilic and 10th seeded Kei Nishikori.

It’s the first time in nearly a decade that any Grand Slam final has not included Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, who have dominated men’s tennis.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Tom Perrotta, sports correspondent for The Wall Street Journal about the the players and what tennis fans can expect in today’s match.

Guest

Tom Perrotta, sports correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @TomPerrotta.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.