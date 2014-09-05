Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Chinese Firm To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Homes

Published September 5, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
Pictured are renderings of homes that Chinese developer Landsea has planned in California's Simi Valley. (Landsea Group via KPCC)
Pictured are renderings of homes that Chinese developer Landsea has planned in California's Simi Valley. (Landsea Group via KPCC)

The Chinese real estate developer Landsea plans to invest $1 billion in the U.S. housing market, according to the company. “The Chinese housing market is slowing down. In the U.S., it’s coming up,” said John Ho, managing director of Landsea’s U.S. subsidiary, yesterday.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News spoke to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how the developer will start with three projects — one in California’s Simi Valley, another near San Francisco and a third outside of Manhattan.

Guest

  • Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.