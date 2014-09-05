Chinese Firm To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Homes

The Chinese real estate developer Landsea plans to invest $1 billion in the U.S. housing market, according to the company. “The Chinese housing market is slowing down. In the U.S., it’s coming up,” said John Ho, managing director of Landsea’s U.S. subsidiary, yesterday.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg News spoke to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about how the developer will start with three projects — one in California’s Simi Valley, another near San Francisco and a third outside of Manhattan.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.