Man Who Tried To Shut Down Boy's Lemonade Stand Investigated

Published September 2, 2014 at 6:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about a spat between a 12-year-old boy selling lemonade and his 61-year-old neighbor. Doug Wilkey of Dunedin, Florida, said young T.J. Guerrero's lemonade was an illegal business. For one thing, all the press attention has the lemonade business booming for T.J. As for Mr. Wilkey, well, the Tampa Bay Times reports that he is now under investigation. City officials were tipped off that he's using his home address for his own business without a license. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition