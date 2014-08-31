Bringing The World Home To You

Ty Segall Rocks Out — Acoustic-Style, And With More Polish

By NPR Staff
Published August 31, 2014 at 5:40 PM EDT
Ty Segall's latest album is <em>Manipulator</em>.
Ty Segall's latest album is <em>Manipulator</em>.

If there's a Mozart of garage rock, it's Ty Segall. He's put out at least a dozen albums of face-melting, critic-adored low-fi rock, in the style of bands like The Troggs or The Stooges — not to mention his work with other bands and in other styles.

But his newest album, Manipulator, is different: more produced and polished. Segall came to NPR West to talk about the album with NPR's Arun Rath — and play a few songs for us.

Hear the conversation at the audio link.

