Oklahoma Joe's Restaurant Comes Home

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

A bit of remodeling and rebranding is going on in Kansas City. The award-winning barbecue joint, Oklahoma Joe's, is changing its name. After 17 years in business in Kansas City, Jeff and Joyce Stehney say it's time to claim the name of the town where they actually live. Their first Kansas City restaurant was in a defunct Shamrock gas station - remember those? - with a four-leaf clover sign out front and a bright green roof. They never changed it. So put your greasy hands together for Joe's Kansas City Barbecue. Only a few barbecue places in Kansas City are known by their first name - notably, the wonderful Arthur Bryant's and Joe's. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.