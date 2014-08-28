Bringing The World Home To You

Jamaica Sets Its Sights On Winter Olympic Hockey Team

Published August 28, 2014 at 6:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a possible sequel to "Cool Runnings." That was the Disney movie that tells the story of the first-ever Jamaican Olympic bobsled team. Well, now the Caribbean nation has its sights set on hockey. The Winter Olympics are a long way off, but players recently gathered in Toronto for the Jamaica Olympic Ice Hockey Federation trials. Now, sadly this story is not quite Hollywood-ready yet. The Toronto Sun is accusing Jamaica of poaching Canadians of Jamaican decent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

