Veteran Honored, But Struggles To Keep Business Open

We first met Marine Corps veteranMatt Victoriano in Charlotte when we were there to cover the Democratic Convention in 2012. We’ve been following his story for the last four years, as he struggled to find his way after service.

Seven months ago, he was able to open his own business — Intrepid Life Coffee & Spirits in Durham, North Carolina. But now he’s behind on the rent and may be forced to close it.

That’s happening as Victoriano is being honored today at the White House for being a “Champion of Change,” a veteran showing leadership as an entrepreneur. He tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that he hopes an Indiegogo fundraising campaign will allow him to remain an entrepreneur.

Guest

Matt Victoriano, Marine veteran and owner of Intrepid Life Coffee & Spirits. He tweets @IntrepidLifeNC.

