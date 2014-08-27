Bringing The World Home To You

Snapchat Reportedly Valued At $10 Billion

Published August 27, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers has agreed to invest in Snapchat at a valuation of around $10 billion.

Derek Thompson of The Atlantic joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer to take a look at why the photo messaging app is valued so high, even though it has very little revenue.

