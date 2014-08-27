Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Exoskeleton' Lets Some Paraplegics Walk Again

Published August 27, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Gene Laureano, a 51-year-old Army veteran from the Bronx, uses the ReWalk exoskeleton. (Sacha Pfeiffer/WBUR)
Gene Laureano, a 51-year-old Army veteran from the Bronx, uses the ReWalk exoskeleton. (Sacha Pfeiffer/WBUR)

One of the great dreams of the medical research world is to help paralyzed people who are unable to use their legs, to be able to walk again.

Implanting electrode stimulators into injured spinal cords has shown some promise. Stem cell spinal cord regeneration has been elusive so far. But one Massachusetts tech company is taking a completely different approach.

ReWalk Robotics has built a motorized exoskeleton that gives some people with debilitating spinal injuries the ability to walk, and it’s the first such device to receive FDA approval.

Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer met a 51-year-old Army veteran who’s been in a wheelchair ever since he fell during a welding job who is using the exoskeleton to get around.

  • Read more on this story via WBUR’s Radio Boston

  • Related: Getting Paraplegics Back On Their Feet

    • Reporter

  • Sacha Pfeiffer, senior reporter and host of WBUR’s All Things Considered, and a fill-in host for Here & Now. She tweets @SachaPfeiffer.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.