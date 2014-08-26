Bringing The World Home To You

Volvo Rolls Out First New SUV Under Chinese Ownership

Published August 26, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
The XC90 is the first Volvo in about a decade to be without Ford Motor parts. (volvocars.com)

The Volvo XC90 makes it debut today. It’s the first Volvo model to be released by Zheijiang Geely Holding Co., the Chinese company that took over the Swedish brand from Ford in 2010.

The XC90 is the first Volvo in about a decade to be made without Ford Motor parts. As Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, Volvo hopes this SUV will be a game-changer for the company, as it pursues the international market.

