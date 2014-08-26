Bringing The World Home To You

Town's Marshal Quits. Was It Because Of Aliens?

Published August 26, 2014 at 7:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. the new town marshal of Nederland, Colorado, is now the old town marshal. Jim Matheny arrived and quit. People in the town west of Boulder spread rumors of why. The Daily Camera reports people went for the obvious explanation; he was fleeing a space alien attack. Marshall Matheny was forced to publicly clarify his reasons for leaving. He says he came to Colorado from Michigan. And he just can't stand the altitude. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition