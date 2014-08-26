Bringing The World Home To You

Senate Tracker: Colorado, The New Swing State

Published August 26, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
In Colorado's Senate race, Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Udall (left) is being challenged by Colorado Congressman Cory Gardner (right). (U.S. Senate, U.S. House)

In the latest installment of Senate Tracker, our weekly look at Senate races across the country, Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer turns to Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio for a look at the race there.

Republican Congressman Cory Gardner is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Udall, in a race that is very close and is bringing issues of women’s rights and the president’s health care law into play.

