35 Years Later, Kate Bush's Stage Return Has Fans Buzzing

When British singer-songwriter Kate Bush announced that she would return to the stage after a 35-year absence, her devoted fans immediately began snapping up tickets.

All 77,000 seats for her series of London concerts sold out in 15 minutes, with fans planning to fly in from around the world. Tonight is the first show.

Arts reporter John Wilson of the BBC, who has interviewed the reclusive singer several times, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to listen to some of Bush’s music and talk about why she inspires such devotion.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Kate Bush, “The Man with the Child in His Eyes”

Peter Gabriel, “Don’t Give Up” with vocals by Kate Bush

Kate Bush, “Wuthering Heights”

Kate Bush, “Running Up that Hill”

Kate Bush, “Don’t Give Up”

Kate Bush, “Don’t Give Up” performed by Lady Gaga and The Midway State

Kate Bush, “This Woman’s Work”

Guest

John Wilson, presenter and reporter for the BBC program “Front Row.” He tweets @JohnWilson14.

