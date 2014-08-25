Bringing The World Home To You

Pediatricians Group: Delay School Start Times So Teens Can Sleep

Published August 25, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending middle schools and high schools start later so teenagers can get more sleep. (JF Sebastian/Flickr)
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending middle schools and high schools start later so teenagers can get more sleep. (JF Sebastian/Flickr)

Many studies have shown that the average adolescent doesn’t get enough sleep, and that can cause physical and mental health issues. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is now recommending middle and high schools delay their class start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.

Dr. Judith Owens is a pediatrician and the lead author of the new AAP policy statement, “School Start Times for Adolescents.” She tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer that evidence suggests early start times contribute to chronic sleep deprivation in teenagers.

