Captured Bees In Queens Moved To A Farm

Published August 25, 2014 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Frieda Turkmenilli says she noticed a few bees flying around her Queens, N.Y. apartment. She's apparently a tolerant soul and ignored them. But neighbors were not tolerant and complained. Beekeepers were called to investigate and found 50,000 bees living in Ms. Turkmenilli's ceiling. It might sound like a job for a giant spray can of poison, but instead beekeepers captured the swarm and 17 honeycombs are heading to a farm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition