Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Shoplifter Claims To Be Stone Temple Pilots Ex-Lead Singer

Published August 22, 2014 at 6:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Where you going with that mask I found - famous lyric from the Stone Temple Pilots song "Plush." And it seems to capture what happened to the former lead singer, Scott Weiland. Police in Beverly Hills arrested a guy for shoplifting who identified himself as Scott Weiland. After hearing reports that he was in jail, the real Weiland posted a video saying he was actually touring and writing. So police fingerprinted the imposter and charged him with furnishing false information. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition