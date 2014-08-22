Charity Will Benefit If Mayweather Reads 'Harry Potter'

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. Rapper 50 Cent does not care about the Ice Bucket Challenge. But he does care about his ongoing feud with boxer Floyd Mayweather. In an Instagram video, 50 challenged Mayweather to read one full page of a Harry Potter book without starting and stopping or let's just say messing up. If the boxer succeeds, 50 will donate $750,000 to the charity of his choice. The gauntlet - or maybe it's the goblet - has been thrown. It's MORNING EDITION.