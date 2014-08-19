Bringing The World Home To You

Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In St. Louis

Published August 19, 2014 at 3:06 PM EDT

Authorities in St. Louis say a man has been shot dead by police after brandishing a knife at officers. The shooting took place in the north St. Louis area, a few miles from the suburb of Ferguson, where there have been protests for more than a week following the shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a police officer.

The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Kesling tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that it’s not clear if the shooting today has any connection to the protests in Ferguson.

