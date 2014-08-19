Bringing The World Home To You

California Tries To Lure Film Industry Back Home

Published August 19, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

California has watched its dominance over the film and TV industry wane as other states, and even other countries, offer producers lucrative tax incentives. This has cost the state thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in lost economic output.

Now California is fighting back. A bill is moving through the state legislature that would quadruple the amount of tax incentives available to TV and movie makers each year.

State Senator Kevin de León, who is chairman of the California Senate Appropriations Committee, discusses the bill with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

  • Kevin de León, Democratic member of the California State Senate, representing Los Angeles County’s 22nd Senatorial district. He is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He tweets @kdleon.

