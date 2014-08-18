Running Late, Pope Skips Evening Prayers In South Korea

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. Finding time to pray is a big deal when you're the worldwide leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who reportedly wakes up at 4:30 in the morning to make sure he isn't rushed. But on a recent visit to South Korea, the Pope decided to skip his evening prayers so he could bless disabled children and elderly people. I came by helicopter, the pope told a crowd, and if we don't take off in time, we might smash into a mountain. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.