Revisiting Tom Hardy's Solo Performance In 'Locke'

“Locke,” a film about a construction manager whose life unravels as he drives from Birmingham to London, was one of the top DVD rentals of the weekend, according to Redbox.

The film’s star, Tom Hardy, is the sole actor to appear onscreen. Through the course of the film, his character makes phone calls revealing how his trip has managed to put both his job and his marriage in jeopardy.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke to Hardy and director-writer Steven Knight when the film first came out. Today we revisit that conversation.

This interview originally aired on April 24, 2014

Guests

Tom Hardy , British actor and star of “Locke.”

, British actor and star of “Locke.” Steven Knight, British screenwriter and film director, who wrote and directed “Locke.”

