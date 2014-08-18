One Key To Getting A Green Card: Luck

Last year, while the president and Congress were arguing over the future of comprehensive immigration reform, nearly a million people got a green card — permission to live legally and permanently — in the United States.

A green card is the ultimate prize for would-be immigrants across the globe, but getting one is very difficult. In some cases, it’s a matter of sheer luck.

For a look at who the government is letting into this country — and why — Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd digs into the numbers with host Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Peter O’Dowd, assistant managing editor at Here & Now. He tweets @odowdpeter.

