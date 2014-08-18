Mr. T Not Picked To Serve On Jury

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An unexpected visitor showed up in court outside Chicago the other day. Laurence Tureaud or Mr. T - mohawk and all he arrived for jury duty at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse in Cook County. The Associated Press says when asked about his assignment, the A-Team star said, quote, "I pity the criminals today." And Mr. T was not chosen as a juror. So if he was trying to avoid jury duty, he must have loved it when his plan came together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.