Box Set Looks Back On Pioneering '5' Royales

By Ed Ward
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:38 PM EDT

Soul music is often defined as the moment when gospel and blues met and formed a new sound. Ray Charles is often given credit for this, but there were others, most notably the "5" Royales, who had immense success as a live act, but never sold as many records as such a pioneering group should have. With the release of the 131-track collection Soul and Swagger: The Complete "5" Royales, the group has finally gotten the recognition they deserve. Fresh Air critic Ed Ward has the story.

Ed Ward
Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Airwith Terry Gross.
