Phoenix Public Schools Compete For Students

Published August 15, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Public schools like South Mountain in Phoenix, Ariz. are trying all kinds of ways to market themselves, from old-school fliers to radio and TV spots. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)
It’s still August, but school has already started up in some parts of the country. And even though classes may be underway, the effort to get more students enrolled continues at full speed.

It’s not only private schools that are marketing themselves to prospective students and their parents. Public schools are also fighting for their attention.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, KJZZ’s Stina Sieg reports from Phoenix.

Reporter

