Phoenix Public Schools Compete For Students

It’s still August, but school has already started up in some parts of the country. And even though classes may be underway, the effort to get more students enrolled continues at full speed.

It’s not only private schools that are marketing themselves to prospective students and their parents. Public schools are also fighting for their attention.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, KJZZ’s Stina Sieg reports from Phoenix.

Reporter

Stina Sieg, senior field correspondent for KJZZ. She tweets @StinaSieg.

