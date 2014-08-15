Malls On The Decline Find New Ways To Stay Relevant
Shopping malls are a part of American culture — people go to malls to socialize, eat and, of course, buy. But as purchases are increasingly just a click away online, malls have been losing money.
NPR’s Sonari Glinton has been reporting a series on shopping malls across America, and he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss why some malls are doing better than others, and the creative new ideas that some malls are adopting to attract customers.
Guest
- Sonari Glinton, NPR business reporter. He tweets @Sonari.
