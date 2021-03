Most people aren't in the habit of making self portraits, especially not with rubber stamps and an ink pad. But that's exactly the challenge a year-long, roaming art project called “Our Town” is posing to citizens of Nashville, Tenn.

From the Here and Now Contributors Network, Nina Cardona WPLN has the story.

Reporter

Nina Cardona, reporter for WPLN. She tweets @ThatNinaCardona.

