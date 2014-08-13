Bringing The World Home To You

With New Parenting Apps, More Dads Are Phoning It In

By Melissa Block,
Robert Siegel
Published August 13, 2014 at 4:17 PM EDT

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Support for new dads comes in many forms - family, friends, books and oh, yes, there's an app for that - several actually. One of the latest is designed by a clueless dad for other dads - could be...

DAVE BURTON: Prince William, future King of England, or David Beckham, international footballer, or a bald bloke called Dave.

BLOCK: That's Dave Burton. Yes, he is bald. He's also the creator of Quick Tips for New Dads. And since he's British, the app he refers to nappies, not diapers. His app also covers feeding, bathing, crying - we assume he's talking about the baby - sleep deprivation - that would be yours - and bonding. It's something Burton wishes he'd had at his fingertips a couple of years ago when he was a brand-new dad.

BURTON: We're all stripped-back to that raw basic human nature of we've got children in there's poo and there's pee and there's weird stuff going on. An we're all on a level playing field.

BLOCK: Handy as the app may be, Dave Burton will be the first to admit that it's no substitute for real life experience.

BURTON: You have to wait for the baby to arrive to adapt and survive really and kind of muddle your way through the best you can.

BLOCK: And as far as we know, there's no app for that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
